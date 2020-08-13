CHURCH HILL - Linda Goad, 73, went to be with Lord on August 11, 2020 at Holston Valley Medical Center.
A graveside service will be conducted at 12:00 PM on Friday, August 14, 2020 at McPheeters Bend Cemetery with Rev. Mark Roberts and Rev. Ronnie Grimes officiating. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the cemetery by 11:45 AM.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
