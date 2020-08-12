CHURCH HILL - Linda Goad, 73, went to be with Lord on August 11, 2020 at Holston Valley Medical Center.
She was a member of McPheeters Bend Missionary Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Bertie Arnold; step father, J.S. Arnold; grandmother, Nannie Hutson, brother, Gerald Arnold, several aunts and uncles.
She is survived by her son, Brian Goad; grandson, Travis Goad; sister, Janet Derrick (F.D.); brother, Jimmy “Punkin” Arnold; a very special aunt, Mary Arnold; several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be conducted at 12:00 PM on Friday, August 14, 2020 at McPheeters Bend Cemetery with Rev. Mark Roberts and Rev. Ronnie Grimes officiating. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the cemetery by 11:45 AM.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
The family would like to thank the Church Hill Health Care for all of the special care and love they showed for our sister.
To leave an online message for the Goad family, please visit us at www.johnsonarrowood.com
Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill is honored to serve the Goad family.