FALL BRANCH - Lynn Quillinan, 75, of the Fall Branch Community, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, October 20, 2021, after a brief illness. Lynn had three passions in life; she loved the Lord, her family and animals. She had a loving heart and always put others before herself. Lynn was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Lydia Ackworth; son, Raymond Grant and granddaughter, Maisie Grant.
Leaving to cherish her memory are her husband of 48 years, Richard “Mike” Quillinan; daughter, Stacie Hoglan; grandchildren, Christopher Grant and Jessica Salerno; sister, Sherry Smith and husband Don; brother, Rick Ackworth and wife Dory; several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Memorial Service will be held Sunday, October 24, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. at Fall Branch United Methodist Church, with Pastor Barry Lane officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to ASPCA in Greeneville, TN.
Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an online condolence for the Quillinan family.