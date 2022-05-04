BLOUNTVILLE – Linda Gail Way, 76 of Blountville, went to be with the Lord on Monday, May 2, 2022 at her home. She was a lifelong resident of Sullivan County and a member of Cornerstone Fellowship Church. She was a loving mom, mamaw, granny and friend. Linda was a homemaker and cleaned houses for 35 years. She enjoyed laughing, having a good time with others and was loved by all who knew her.

She was preceded in death by her husband Billy Ray Way; son, Billy Craig Way; grandson, Joseph Way; great-grandsons, Arie and Killian; her parents, Jack Morrison and Linda Hutchins Morrison; two brothers. Linda is survived by her daughters, Sherry Johnson and Jeanne Hubbard (Joe); 6 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; one sister and one brother; several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 5-7 pm Friday, May 6, 2022 at Cornerstone Fellowship Church, 169 Judge Baines Road, Fall Branch, TN.

A funeral service will follow at the church with Pastor Harold Morelock officiating.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.cartertrent.com.

Carter-Trent Funeral Home, Kingsport is serving the Way family.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.

Recommended Videos

Tags

Recommended for you

Trending Recipe Video