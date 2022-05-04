BLOUNTVILLE – Linda Gail Way, 76 of Blountville, went to be with the Lord on Monday, May 2, 2022 at her home. She was a lifelong resident of Sullivan County and a member of Cornerstone Fellowship Church. She was a loving mom, mamaw, granny and friend. Linda was a homemaker and cleaned houses for 35 years. She enjoyed laughing, having a good time with others and was loved by all who knew her.
She was preceded in death by her husband Billy Ray Way; son, Billy Craig Way; grandson, Joseph Way; great-grandsons, Arie and Killian; her parents, Jack Morrison and Linda Hutchins Morrison; two brothers. Linda is survived by her daughters, Sherry Johnson and Jeanne Hubbard (Joe); 6 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; one sister and one brother; several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 pm Friday, May 6, 2022 at Cornerstone Fellowship Church, 169 Judge Baines Road, Fall Branch, TN.
A funeral service will follow at the church with Pastor Harold Morelock officiating.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.cartertrent.com.
Carter-Trent Funeral Home, Kingsport is serving the Way family.