KINGSPORT - Linda Gail Roberts, 72, of Kingsport, passed away on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at the Holston Valley Medical Center after lengthy kidney and liver failure along with heart break syndrome with the loss of her husband of fifty-five years Larry Roberts who passed away on December 7, 2021. She was born in Kingsport to the late Walton and Beatrice (Thompson) Brawley.
Linda was of the Apostolic Pentecostal Faith. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend to all who knew her. Linda retired from the Kingsport City School System after twenty-five years of dedicated service in the Jackson Elementary School Cafeteria.
In addition to her parents Linda was preceded in death by her husband, Larry Eugene Roberts; and sister, Mary Ruth Upchurch.
Survivors include her son, Anthony Roberts and wife Marcella; grandchildren Alexia and Isaiah Roberts; along with several nieces and nephews.
The Roberts family will gather to greet friends and share memories on Saturday December 18, 2021 in the Chapel of East Lawn Funeral Home from 10 am – 11 am. A Graveside Service will follow at 11 am with Anthony Roberts, Minister officiating and music by Charles Hickman. Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends.
The Roberts family would like to extend a special thank you to Pastor Tony Spell.
In lieu of flowers the Roberts family has requested donations be made in Linda’s memory to Alexia Roberts Philippines Adoption. Please contact the family to make a donation.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the Roberts family by visiting www.eastlawnkingsport.com. East Lawn Funeral Home & Memorial Park 4997 Memorial Blvd. Kingsport, TN is in charge of the arrangements. (423) 288-2081