SURGOINSVILLE - Linda Faye Thacker, 76, of Surgoinsville, TN went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, July 5, 2022.
A Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 7, 2022 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home-Church Hill from 5:00-7:00pm. A Service will follow the visitation at 7:00pm with Pastor Daryle Houseright officiating and Craig and Donna Seabolt providing music.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, July 8, 2022 at 12:00pm, at Winegar Cemetery on Caney Valley Loop with pastor Daryle Houseright officiating. Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends.
Carter-Trent Funeral Home- Church Hill is serving the Thacker family. Online condolences may be left at www.cartertrent.com.