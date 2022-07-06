SURGOINSVILLE - Linda Faye Thacker, 76, of Surgoinsville, TN went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, July 5, 2022. She was the daughter of the late Kyle and Ruth McConnell Keith.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in passing by her Husband of 38 years, James Thacker; son Terry Thacker and brothers, Gerald and Steve Keith.
She leaves behind several surviving family members to carry on her memory: daughters, Kay Houseright (Daryle) and Rhonda Jenkins (Bill); grandchildren, James (Chandra), Alicia, Ryan, Megan, and Amber; and loving companion and fur baby, Sugar.
A Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 7, 2022 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home-Church Hill from 5:00-7:00pm. A Service will follow the visitation at 7:00pm with Pastor Daryle Houseright officiating and Craig and Donna Seabolt providing music.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, July 8, 2022 at 12:00pm, at Winegar Cemetery on Caney Valley Loop with pastor Daryle Houseright officiating. Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends.
Carter-Trent Funeral Home- Church Hill is serving the Thacker family. Online condolences may be left at www.cartertrent.com.