ROGERSVILLE - Linda Faye Carmack Hicks, age 70 (01-31-52), of Rogersville, passed from this life on December 3, 2022 at Holston Valley Medical Center due to heart issues.
Linda retired after 39 years as a Registered Nurse at Hawkins County Memorial Hospital and Holston Valley Medical Center. She cherished being a nurse. Her passion was bed side care and she cared for her patients like no other. She volunteered at Church Hill Medical Mission up until her death. Linda was an active member of First Baptist Church Surgoinsville. She dearly loved her Sunday school class and being in the choir. November 18, 2022 marked 38 years of being a preacher's wife.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward C. Carmack, Helen Carmack and stepfather P.M. Carmack, sister Virginia Ann Davis, brothers Lawrence E. Carmack, Edward H. Carmack, and father and mother-in-law Raymond and Margie Hicks.
She is survived by her husband of 50 years Tecky Hicks, daughters Stacy Bare (Lance) and Amanda Alvis (Steve Summey), the joys of her life her grandchildren Justin Hicks (Lacy), Cristin Jones (Erica Willis), Nick Jones, Addison Alvis and Allison Thompson. Special nieces and nephews Ricky Davis, Kim Gibson, Tim Davis, Jill Price and Jeff Carmack. Sister-in-law Barbara Carmack. Many, many extended family and friends.
Special thank you to the CICU nurses at Holston Valley Medical Center and Dr. Neal Carter and his team.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm Thursday, December 8, 2022 at First Baptist Church of Surgoinsville. Funeral services will be held at 7:00 pm with Rev. Tecky Hicks officiating. Graveside service will be held at 11:00 am on December 9, 2022 in Carmack Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Justin Hicks, Cristin Jones, Nick Jones, Lance Bare, Steve Summey and Jeff Carmack. Honorary Pallbearers will be Ricky Davis, Tim Davis, Grant Davis, Hunter Price and Aaron Davis. In Lieu of Flowers, memorial donations can be given to First Baptist Church Surgoinsville.