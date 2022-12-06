ROGERSVILLE - Linda Faye Carmack Hicks, age 70 (01-31-52), of Rogersville, passed from this life on December 3, 2022 at Holston Valley Medical Center due to heart issues.

Linda retired after 39 years as a Registered Nurse at Hawkins County Memorial Hospital and Holston Valley Medical Center. She cherished being a nurse. Her passion was bed side care and she cared for her patients like no other. She volunteered at Church Hill Medical Mission up until her death. Linda was an active member of First Baptist Church Surgoinsville. She dearly loved her Sunday school class and being in the choir. November 18, 2022 marked 38 years of being a preacher's wife.

