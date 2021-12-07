KINGSPORT - Linda Oaks, 76, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord on Monday, December 6, 2021. Linda was a member of New Covenant Free Pentecostal Church.
Linda is preceded in death by her parents, Marion and Ruth Pleasant and brother, Tommy Pleasant. She is survived by her husband of 44 years, James Oaks; son, James Oaks, Jr.; daughter, Marian Plitzko; 7 grandchildren, Jon, Isaiah, Micah, Jonah, Jesse, Clifton and Sarah; 3 sisters, Jo Ann Mickelson, Shirley Walters and Helen Hall; and several nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be conducted on Thursday, December 9, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at East Lawn Memorial Park, with Pastor Larry Bledsoe officiating.
Pallbearers will be Jon Oaks, Isaiah Oaks, Johnny Wexler, James Pride, Johnny Salyers and Billy Oaks.
