DUFFIELD, VA - Linda E. (Stanley) Hilton, 91, Duffield, VA passed away, Wednesday, December 22, 2021, at Wellmont Holston Valley Medical Center.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m., Sunday, 26, 2021, at the Gate City Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 8:00 p.m., in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with Rev. Cecil Kerns and Eddie Hubbard.
Graveside service will be conducted 1:00 p.m., Monday, December 27m, 2021 at the Hall’s Cemetery in the Stanleytown community of Scott County, VA.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Family and friends are asked to meet at the funeral home by 12:15 to go in procession to the graveside service.
