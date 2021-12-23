DUFFIELD, VA - Linda E. (Stanley) Hilton, 91, Duffield, VA passed away, Wednesday, December 22, 2021, at Wellmont Holston Valley Medical Center.
Linda was born in Scott County, VA on March 26, 1930, and was the daughter of the late Jess and Maxie Ramey Stanley.
In addition to her parents, her husband, Robert Omer (Bob) Hilton, son Robert Kyle Hilton, and a son-in-law, Victor Clasby, Sisters Grace Lane, Helen Starnes, brothers Charles (Pepper) Stanley and Crawford “Bud” Stanley preceded her in death.
She is survived by her daughters, Lavada Clasby and Lester Kilgore, Duffield, VA, Barbara Dean and husband, James, Duffield, VA, Patty Davis and husband, Jerry, Burkesville, KY, Mary Stanley and husband, Benny, Duffield, VA, and Wanda Hubbard and husband, Denny, Indianapolis, IN; sons, Jessie Hilton and wife, Janet, Speers Ferry, VA, Charlie P. Hilton and wife, Carolyn, Blackwater, VA, and Terry Hilton and Latasha Robinson, Duffield, VA; 18 grandchildren; 31 great grandchildren; 9 great-great grandchildren; special caregivers, Ada Maness, Rose Jones and, one very special caregiver who was like a granddaughter, Aaliyah Robinson; along with several nieces and nephews, many friends and her pet cat Daisy.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m., Sunday, 26, 2021, at the Gate City Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 8:00 p.m., in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with Rev. Cecil Kerns and Eddie Hubbard.
Graveside service will be conducted 1:00 p.m., Monday, December 27m, 2021 at the Hall’s Cemetery in the Stanleytown community of Scott County, VA.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Family and friends are asked to meet at the funeral home by 12:15 to go in procession to the graveside service.
An online guest register is available for the Hilton family at www.gatecityfunerals.com.
Gate City Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Linda E. (Stanley) Hilton.