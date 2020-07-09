Linda Carol Steadman Carter, 73, originally from Kingsport, TN was reunited with her family in heaven on 06/21/2020 after a brief illness. She was surrounded by her loving friends and family at the home of her son and daughter-in-law. She resided in Gray where she lived the majority of her adult life.
She was born on June 1st 1947 and resided in the Vernon Heights section of Kingsport. She was preceded in death by her parents Eula and J. C. Steadman, her loving husband of 47 years, William E. Carter, and infant granddaughter Megan Carter.
She is survived by two sons; Jason M. and wife Monica Carter of Gray. Jay and wife Diedre Carter also of Gray. Grandchildren Savannah Carter, Josie Carter of Gray and PFC Justin Carter, currently active duty U S Army. Sarah Pickel and Husband Jordan of Lamar, TN. Great-grandchildren Caroline and Emily Pickel. Sister Jan Gragg and husband Buddy also from Gray. Niece Amanda Price and husband Robby of Gray. Great Nephew and Nieces Jake Hawkins, Katie Hawkins and Lacey Price and a host of loving friends and family. Special mention to friends Dean Gentry, Debbie Leslie and Don Parris
She was a 1966 graduate of Sullivan West High School and participated in athletics. She was a licensed nurse and worked at several medical facilities in the Tri-Cities area; most notably the Mountain Home Veteran’s Administration hospital in Johnson City. She enjoyed nursing and was dedicated to providing care to those in need. She was a loving wife, mother, grand-mother and great grandmother. She accepted Christ as her Savior at a young age at Walker’s Fork Baptist Church and was a charter member of Lone Star Baptist church. She enjoyed traveling, visiting the Amish country, arts and crafts and cooking.
There will be a graveside service at Washington County Memorial Gardens at 12 noon on Saturday July 11th 2020. Service will be officiated by Rick Steadman and Dale Morelock with singing provided by special friend Tom Garland.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the 2400 wing Nurses at Johnson City Medical Center and the Amedysis Hospice Care.
Memories and condolences can be shared at www.mtnempirecbs.com. Mountain Empire Cremation and Burial Services, 125 East Jackson Blvd. Suite 3 Jonesborough TN, 37659, 423-547-0379 is honored to be serving the Carter Family. This Obituary was written in loving memory by her family.