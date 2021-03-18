October 24, 1961 – March 16, 2021
BIG STONE GAP, VA - Linda Carol (Lambert) Lawson, 59, of Big Stone Gap, VA went to be with the Lord on March 16, 2021 at her home in Big Stone Gap, VA.
Linda was born October 24, 1961 in Waukegan, IL, to the late Charles and Shirley Lambert. Linda was a member of Abundant Life Apostolic Church. Her family and church family were her life. She loved music, and she enjoyed her car. Her love for the Lord will live on in her children and grandchildren for years to come. Linda will be sorely missed by all who loved her.
Linda is preceded in death by her parents Charles and Shirley Lambert.
Surviving are her husband, Glenn Del Lawson of the home; eight children, Rachel (Brian) Gregg of Church Hill, TN., Michael (Robin Bohrer) Fields of Kingsport, TN., Scott Fields Kingsport, TN., Tom (Erica) Fields of Kingsport, TN., Brian (Haley) Fields of Gate City, VA., Andrew Fields, (Taylor Smith) and Levi Fields of Big Stone Gap, VA., Glenna Rae Lawson of the home; siblings, Susan (Roy) Chandler of Big Stone Gap, VA., Charles Jr. (Amanda) Lambert of Nashville, TN., Randall (Rhonda) Lambert of Big Stone Gap, VA, Laura (Kevin) Krecmer of Minot, ND; eighteen grandchildren; special friends; sister Miranda (Rick) DeBoard, Elder Duffy and wife Lizzy, Barron Duffy and wife Annie; many special other close relatives and friends.
A visitation will be held for Linda on Saturday, March 20, 2021 from 11:00 am. till 1:00 pm. at Abundant Life Apostolic Church. Funeral service will be held following at 1:00 pm. with Pastor Barron Duffy officiating. Special singing will be provided by the church members. Graveside will follow the services in American Legion Cemetery in Big Stone Gap, VA. Pallbearers will be family and friends.
Due to Covid-19 regulations Face Mask/Coverings and social distancing is required during the attendance of services for Linda Lawson.
Holding Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Linda Carol Lawson.