JOHNSON CITY - Linda Bockman Weems, 69, of Johnson City passed away Friday, January 21 after a period of declining health. A 1970 graduate of old Antioch High School (Nashville) and a 1974 graduate of East Tennessee State University, Linda taught Kindergarten in Greene County Schools before dedicating her work years to serving her family as an Army wife.
Linda was preceded in death by her mother and father, Nina DeHart Bockman and Kenneth Bockman, step-mother Irene Bockman, and her husband of nearly 43 years, John King Weems.
Linda was a devoted mother and doting grandmother and is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law, Ken & Colleen (Carr) of Kingsport and John & Sherry (Li) of San Diego CA; grandchildren Tradd & Quinn Weems of Kingsport and Ian & Ellie Weems of San Diego; sisters of the heart Carol Peeke Starnes of Weaverville NC & Dottie Peeke of Asheville NC; step-sister Penny Ward of Morristown; and much-loved extended family members.
A graveside service will be held Saturday, February 5 at 1 p.m. at Cross Anchor Cemetery, Greeneville, with Rev. Wayne Baker officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charitable children’s or animal care organization of one’s choosing. The work of such organizations honor Linda’s memory, as she loved her service as an early childhood educator and was deeply attached to her rescue granddog, Percy.
The family of Linda Weems would like to thank the staff of Ballad Hospice and Hospice House for their compassionate care in recent weeks.
