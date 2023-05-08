Linda Bailey Hamblen entered her heavenly home on May 8, 2023, at the age of 73.

She was preceded in death by her Father, Daniel Clarence (Dan) Bailey, her Mother, Lillie Bethel (Burchfield) Bailey of Surgoinsville, and her Brother, Kenneth Wayne Bailey, from Rogersville.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you