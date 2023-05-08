Linda Bailey Hamblen entered her heavenly home on May 8, 2023, at the age of 73.
She was preceded in death by her Father, Daniel Clarence (Dan) Bailey, her Mother, Lillie Bethel (Burchfield) Bailey of Surgoinsville, and her Brother, Kenneth Wayne Bailey, from Rogersville.
She is lovingly remembered by her son; Michael Ross Linkous (Sue Derks), of the home. Her love, devotion, and care for Michael throughout her life was most important to her.
Linda is also survived by her sister Kathy Finke (Bob) of Rogersville. Also surviving are many nieces, nephews, cousins, and other family whom she loved tremendously. Linda instilled the importance of family and "sticking together" by her actions she showed everyone in his family daily.
Linda was born and raised in Surgoinsville, TN and worked for over 20 years as an Administrative Assistant at Hawkins County Memorial Hospital.
Visitation will be held from 6:00-7:00 pm on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at Broome Funeral Home, 515 East Main St, Rogersville, TN. A brief service will follow afterwards.
A special thank you to Callie, Carrie, and Earline from Amedisys Hospice (and other staff members). Your love, care, and compassion will always be appreciated.
Also, a special thank you to her niece, Pandora Bailey Lawson (Rick), who fully committed her time to caring for Linda during her final stages of life. We thank you and love you dearly.