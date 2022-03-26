JONESVILLE, VA - Linda Ann Childress, age 70, of Jonesville, Virginia, passed away on Thursday, March 24, 2022, at UVA Medical Center, after a brief battle with cancer. Linda was born on July 30, 1951, to Herman and Bonnie Childress of Wallen’s Creek. After graduating from Jonesville High School in 1969, Linda began working at Eastman Chemical Company, where she remained for 32 years.
Linda was a Christian, and a member of the First Baptist Church of Pennington Gap, where she attended faithfully. She loved to spoil children, and one of her favorite things was to hand out gum to the children at each service. Linda enjoyed cooking and caring for other people. She loved her family intensely, and her love for Jesus was evident in her generosity and willingness to help her friends and family in any way possible.
Linda was preceded in death by her parents, Herman and Bonnie Childress; and Truett Terry.
Linda is survived by her brother, James “Jim” Childress, of Jonesville; Bobbie Terry, Justin Terry, Kayla Terry, Josh and Holly Terry and children Caroline and Maggie, and Louella Moore, all of Jonesville.
The family will receive friends from 5 until 7:00 p.m. Monday, March 28, 2022, at Robinette Funeral Home in Jonesville. The funeral service will follow at 7:00 p.m. with Pastor Josh Osteen officiating. Entombment services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, March 29, at Lee Memorial Gardens in Woodway. Everyone is asked to meet at the cemetery for services.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to First Baptist Church of Pennington Gap: P.O. Box 146 Pennington Gap, VA 24277.
Online condolences may be sent by visiting, www.RobinetteFuneralHomes.com. Robinette Funeral Home of Jonesville is serving the Childress family.