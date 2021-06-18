KINGSPORT - Lily Kimbler, 82, of Kingsport, TN passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 16, 2021 after an extended illness. Lily was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She enjoyed working in her flower garden and tending to her home.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Russell Sr. and Della Roof, and brother, Russell (Junior) Roof.
Lily is survived by sons, Stacy Kimbler and wife, Michelle, and Travis Kimbler; granddaughters, Amanda, Alayna and Trinity; great-granddaughter, Alyssa; sisters, Francis, Peggy, Marjorie and Judy; brother, Jerry; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family will receive friends from 6-8:00 pm on Monday, June 21, 2021 at Christ Fellowship Church.