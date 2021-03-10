ROSE HILL, VA - Lillie Mae Montgomery Hensley passed away on Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at home.
The daughter of Archie and Daisy Pauley Montgomery, she was born June 29, 1938 in Rose Hill.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Archie and Daisey; her husband of 62 years, Clyde Hensley in 2016; her sister, Frances Ellison; her brother, Mack Montgomery and an infant grandson of David and Wilma Hensley.
She is survived by her daughter, Alice Scott and husband, Danny, of Big Stone Gap, VA; her son, David Hensley of Rose Hill, VA; 3 granddaughters, Emily Crabtree and husband, Will, Kendra Hensley and husband, Andy and Jalinie Barnard and husband, Jacob; one great grandson, Asa Crabtree.
She was of the Pentecostal faith and had been a faithful member of Balls Chapel Pentecostal Church for over 65 years where she sang in the choir and taught Sunday School classes for all ages. She loved her family and wanted all of them to get ready to go home with her.
The family will receive friends from 5 until 8 p.m. on Friday, March12 at Balls Chapel Pentecostal Church. The funeral service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 13 at the church with Larry Collins, T.G. Branson and Robert Yeary officiating. Music will be provided by Darlene Collins, Jamasca Risener and David Hensley.
Graveside services will follow in the Balls Chapel Cemetery.
There will be a procession from Robinette Funeral Home in Rose Hill Saturday morning. Those who wish to travel in the procession are asked to meet at the funeral home by 10:30 a.m.
Online condolences may be viewed or sent by visiting our website, www.RobinetteFuneralHomes.com. Robinette Funeral Home of Rose Hill is serving the Hensley family.