Lillie Mae Fink passed away peacefully at her home Thursday, February 4, 2021. Born in Washington County, TN, she resided in Blountville for 34 years until moving to Eastern Star in 1994. Mae worked at Raytheon Manufacturing and later was a homemaker dedicated to her children and family.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, R. Dale Fink.
Mae is survived by her husband of 68 years, Clayborn Fink; son, Ronald Edward Fink and wife Anita of Bristol, TN; daughter, Glenda Kay Brown and husband Patrick of Spartanburg, SC; two grandchildren, Clayton Brandt Whiten and wife Megan, and Lyndsay Fowler; three great-grandchildren, John Luke Whiten, Caroline Faith Whiten, and Nora Grace Fowler; three sisters, Kate Grills, Wanda Bentley, and Louise Schaffer; two brothers, Bill Fink and wife Lula, and Jimmy Fink and wife Debbie; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
We would like to extend a special thanks to our Visiting Angels caregivers: Sarah, Sheantail, Lorie, Brenda, Mary Ann, and Holly.
The family will receive friends from 1:30 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 7, 2021, at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. The funeral service will follow at 3 p.m. with Rev. Kevin Rose and Rev. Tom Edwards.
Burial will follow at Eastern Star Freewill Baptist Church Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.