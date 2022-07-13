GATE CITY, VA - Lillie Mae Fields, 85, Gate City, VA went to be with the Lord, Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at Wellmont Holston Valley Medical Center.
Lillie was born in Scott County, VA on July 12, 1936, and was the daughter of the late John Nathaniel and Gladys Martha (Strong) Fields.
In addition to her parents, her sister, Elsie Wallen, and brothers, Frank, James, and Joe Fields preceded her in death.
Lillie spent her life honoring her mother and father, leaving her nieces and nephews, whom she loved as if they were her own, with many memories to cherish. She had a great love for children and pets and was the best babysitter for both. She will be greatly missed, and they look forward to being united with her again in Heaven.
She is survived by several nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, cousins, and many friends.
Graveside services will be conducted at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, July 16, 2022, at Ridgeview Cemetery, Mineral Hill Lane, Gate City, VA.
Family and friends are asked to meet at Ridgeview Cemetery at 1:45 p.m., Saturday for the graveside service.
