BLOUNTVILLE - Lillie Ilene Miser, 80, of Blountville, TN. Went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, January 2, 2022. Lillie was born in Church Hill, TN to the late Lawrence and Stella Fillers Douglas.
Lillie was a kind and loving woman with an infectious laugh that filled any room. She was a prayer warrior and was often the first person that anyone who knew her called when they needed prayer. She was noted as a “spitfire” redhead who was full of energy. She was a fighter and had overcome so many obstacles in her 80 years. Lillie loved playing piano, flowers, working in her garden, and she especially loved singing with her girls.
Lillie was a member of Living by Faith in Blountville. She loved reading her Bible and immersing herself in God’s word.
In addition to her parents Lillie was preceded in passing by her infant sister, Barbara Ann Douglas and her special great-grandson, Jaxx Linton.
Those left to cherish her loving memory: Husband; Tommy Miser, children; Darryl Beverly (Renee), Vanessa Freeman (Jimmy), and Tina Staylor (Bill), grandchildren; Brandon, Josh, Jessica, Jacob, Chelsea, Aaron, Emily, Hannah, and Tommy. Fifteen great-grandchildren and several nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends also survive.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 5, 2022at Carter Trent Funeral home- Kingsport from 5-7pm. A funeral service will immediately follow the visitation with Pastors Jeff Harless and Mike Adams Officiating.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, January 6, 2022 at Gunning Cemetery in Blountville, TN at 10am. Active pallbearers will be Jimmy Freeman, Bill Staylor, Joshua Beverly, Jacob Freeman, Aaron Beverly, Tommy Staylor, Joshua Gilewski, and Austin Linton. Those wishing to attend the graveside are asked to arrive at 9:45am.
In Lieu of flowers the family is requesting donations be made to Living by Faith FWB: 575 Muddy Creek Rd. Blountville, TN 37617.
