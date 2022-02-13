KINGSPORT - Lillie Faye Herron Pendleton Slaughter went to be with the Lord on Friday, February 11, 2022, at the age of 84. She was at home surrounded by family.
Faye was born of February 4, 1938 in Gate City, VA. She resided in Kingsport, TN with her loving husband, Loyd Slaughter. She loved quilting, canning, and spending time with her grandchildren.
Faye was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Helen Herron; her first husband, Boyd Pendleton; son, Mike Pendleton; four brothers, Durard, Keith, Curtis, and T.L. Herron; and sisters, Edna Bledsoe and Maureen Brooks.
She is survived by her husband, Loyd Slaughter; daughter, Helen Robinson and husband Scott; stepson, Chap Slaughter; grandchildren, Angela Grindstaff Delp, Heather Pendleton Williams, Jessica Grindstaff, Anna Slaughter, Abigail Slaughter, and Alison Slaughter; great-grandchildren, Brett Delp, Zane Delp, Kara Williams, Tessa Delp, Devin Lane, Kameron Williams, Kenadee Lane, Bella Fergison, Jack Anderson, Emma Grindstaff, Keenon Rollins, and Liam Pogue; great-great-granddaughter, Charile Delp; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will be having an entombment service on Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at 1:00pm at East Lawn Memorial Park in Mausoleum III.
