KINGSPORT - Lillie Dean, 77, of Kingsport, passed away Saturday, June 12, 2021, at Holston Valley Hospital following a short illness.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 pm – 1:45 pm Thursday, June 17, 2021, at Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services in the J. Wayne Hamilton Memorial Chapel. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 2:00 pm with Minister Justin Quillin officiating. An Entombment Committal Service will follow at Oak Hill Memorial Park in the Chapel Mausoleum.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Homeland Baptist Church, 2504 Hawaii Street, Kingsport TN 37660.
The family would like to extend a sincere thank you to Lillie’s caregiver, Angie Dean.
