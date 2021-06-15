KINGSPORT - Lillie Dean, 77, of Kingsport, passed away Saturday, June 12, 2021, at Holston Valley Hospital following a short illness.
She was a lifelong resident of Kingsport. Lillie graduated from Lynn View High School. She retired as a secretary from Hoover Harrison Associates. Lille attended Homeland Baptist Church. She enjoyed reading her Bible and loved spending time with her family.
She was preceded in death by her father, Oscar Reed; mother and step father, Hettie and Brownlow Reed and sister, Lena Sloan.
Those left to cherish her memory are her loving husband of 54 years, Charles Dean; son, Kelly Dean and wife, Angie, grandchildren Tyler Dean and Carlee Dean; sister, Judy Cole; several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 pm – 1:45 pm Thursday, June 17, 2021, at Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services in the J. Wayne Hamilton Memorial Chapel. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 2:00 pm with Minister Justin Quillin officiating. An Entombment Committal Service will follow at Oak Hill Memorial Park in the Chapel Mausoleum.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Homeland Baptist Church, 2504 Hawaii Street, Kingsport TN 37660.
The family would like to extend a sincere thank you to Lillie’s caregiver, Angie Dean.
The care of Lillie Mae Dean and her family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services.