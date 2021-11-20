KINGSPORT - Lillian Ruth Cody of Kingsport went to be with the Lord on November 18, 2021 at home, at the age of 90, surrounded by family and friends.
She was a devoted Christian mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She retired from Modern Bakery and loved cooking and spending time with her family. She devoted her life for the care of her special needs son, Ronny.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Brownlow and Pearl Stapleton of Rogersville; husband, Paul Cody; Nancy Katherine and Myra Ann, infant daughters; Jim and Mark Cody, sons; Bo and Jim Stapleton, brothers.
Lillian is survived by daughters, Adele Marshall (husband Johnny), Mary Maness (husband Jim); sons, David, Tim(fiancé Pam), Donny (wife Alisha), and Ronny Cody; sister, Mary Cook; brother, Tom Stapleton; sister-in-law, Faye Stapleton; daughters-in-law, Connie and Tammy Cody; several nieces and nephews; nine grandchildren; and thirteen great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at East Lawn Funeral Home from 12:00 to 2:00pm. Funeral services will follow at 2:00pm with Revd.’s Wayne Baker, John North, and Johnny Gibson officiating.
Burial will follow at 3:00pm at East Lawn Memorial Park.
The family would like to extend a Special Thanks to her outstanding caregivers, Debby, Sharon, Donna, Hope, Sue, and all the workers involved in her care from Amedysis Hospice Home Care.
Friends and family will serve as pallbearers.
The family will receive friends anytime at her home.
Online condolences may be made to the Cody family at www.eastlawnkingsport.com. East Lawn Funeral Home and Memorial Park has the honor of serving the Cody family.