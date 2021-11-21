KINGSPORT - Lillian Ruth Cody of Kingsport went to be with the Lord on November 18, 2021 at home, at the age of 90, surrounded by family and friends.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at East Lawn Funeral Home from 12:00 to 2:00pm. Funeral services will follow at 2:00pm with Revd.’s Wayne Baker, John North, and Johnny Gibson officiating.
Burial will follow at 3:00pm at East Lawn Memorial Park.
The family would like to extend a Special Thanks to her outstanding caregivers, Debby, Sharon, Donna, Hope, Sue, and all the workers involved in her care from Amedysis Hospice Home Care.
Friends and family will serve as pallbearers.
The family will receive friends anytime at her home.
Online condolences may be made to the Cody family at www.eastlawnkingsport.com.