Lillian Grace Boggs was born silent, on November 5, 2022 @ 9:55am and now resting in the arms of Jesus. Lillie Grace was a perfect baby girl, that gained her halo and wings way too early in Life.
Although she didn’t spend time with us, Lillie Grace had our hearts and her Daddy wrapped around her finger. We are certain that she is playing with her cousin Octavia Casey and getting hugs and kisses from her great-grandmother Mamaw Patsy.
Survivors are her parents, Kenneth Boggs and Stephanie Gayfield; siblings, Tyler and Kimberly Boggs; grandparents, Shane and Vanessa Boggs, and Kellie Gayfield; uncle, Bradly Gilliam, aunt, Ashley Casey (husband Charles); aunt, Bridget Adams (husband JD); cousins, Launa Howerton, Lincoln, Lucas and Lanie Adams; great-grandmother, Ethel Boggs.
The family will receive friends from 11am to 12pm on Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at Christian Life Center 2401 North John B Dennis Hwy, KPT with Pastor Jeremy Damesworth officiating.
A graveside service will follow at Oak Hill Memorial Park.
Arrangements are under the Direction of Pastor Damesworth and Vanessa Boggs
Messages of Sympathy and Monetary Support may be sent to the family through their Church, Christian Life Center, 2401 North John B Dennis Hwy, Kingsport, TN,