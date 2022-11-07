Lillian Grace Boggs was born silent, on November 5, 2022 @ 9:55am and now resting in the arms of Jesus. Lillie Grace was a perfect baby girl, that gained her halo and wings way too early in Life.

Although she didn’t spend time with us, Lillie Grace had our hearts and her Daddy wrapped around her finger. We are certain that she is playing with her cousin Octavia Casey and getting hugs and kisses from her great-grandmother Mamaw Patsy.

