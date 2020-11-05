Lillian “Faye” Mefford, 86, passed away Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at the Holston Valley Medical Center in Kingsport, Tennessee.
She attended Ramsey Freewill Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Fred Mefford Jr.; two sons, James Mefford and Terry Mefford; parents, Will H. Laney and Elsie D. Laney; brothers and sisters, Venus Myers, Ethel Perkins, Ruth Stapleton, Harold Laney, Howard Laney and Rhea Laney.
Surviving are a daughter, Judy Watson and husband Ray; son, Wayne Mefford and wife Sue; seven grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; sister, Inez Walker; and a host of other relatives and friends.
All services will be private. Burial will be private in the Laurel Grove Cemetery in Norton, VA. In lieu of flowers, family requests memorial contributions may be made to the charity of one’s choice, In Loving Memory of Faye. Please visit www.sturgillfuneral.com to leave online condolences for the family.
Sturgill Funeral Home 1621 Norton Road SW Wise, VA 24293 is in charge of arrangements