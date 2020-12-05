KINGSPORT - Lillian F. Guenther, 100, of Kingsport, passed away peacefully in her home Thursday, December 3, 2020. Born in Wise, VA to Wiley and Lavinia Freeman, she graduated from Wise High School (J.J. Kelly) on June 6, 1939 and attended college at ETSU. Lillian was employed for 32 years with First National Bank of Sullivan County (now Suntrust) before retirement. Lillian was a member of First Broad Street United Methodist Church, Kingsport, TN. Before his death, Lillian enjoyed traveling with her husband. She devoted several years of her life caring for her beloved sister, Leola.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Edgar G. Guenther; father, Wiley Freeman; mother, Lavinia Freeman; sister, Leola Rowe; and her brother-in-law, Tom Rowe.
Lillian is survived by her step-children, Anthony L. Guenther and Linda Christopher; cousin, Gary Bevins and wife Vickie of Wise, VA; friends, Betty and Diana; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Special thanks to her caregivers who took such good care of her.
A private service will be held.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.