WEBER CITY, VA – Lillian C. Smith, 91 of Weber City, VA passed away Monday, October 25, 2021 at Nova Health and Rehab after an extended illness.
Graveside services will be at 2:00 PM Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at Prospect United Methodist Church with Rev. Janet Sweet officiating. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery at 1:45 PM. Friends may visit at the home of the daughter, Sharon Coffey after the service.
Family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Nova Health and Rehab.
