WEYERS CAVE, VA - Lillian Almeda Baker, 81, passed away on Thursday, January 6, 2022, at Kings Daughters Community Health in Staunton, Va. following an extended illness.
She was born January 11, 1940, in Lee County, VA, daughter of the late Isaac and Cassie (Crigger) Fulks. In addition to her parents, Almeda was preceded in death by a brother, Lloyd Derexell Fulks.
Surviving is her husband, Donald Baker; sons Kyle Tate (Amanda), and Scott Baker; grandchildren Landon Baker and Lillian (Lilly) Tate. Also surviving are two sisters, Jean Hanson of Kingsport, TN and Glenda Cassell and husband Jerl of Wise, Va.: four brothers Randall Fultz and wife Nancy of Smithfield, VA, Kelly Fultz and wife Barbara of Mooresville, NC, Ronnie Fulks and wife Linda of Norton, VA, and Donnie Fulks and wife Elizabeth of Mount Sidney, VA.
Almeda was loved by not only her family but also by those who were touched by her gentle soul. Her priority was her family and in providing a welcoming home for family and friends.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 pm Monday, January 10, 2022, at Hagy Fawbush Funeral Home in Norton, Va. The funeral service will follow with the Reverend Robert Fultz, Jr. officiating. Graveside services will be held 11 am Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at Laurel Grove Cemetery in Norton, Va. Family and friends will meet at the funeral home by 10:30 am to travel in procession to the cemetery. Pallbearers will be family and friends.
Hagy & Fawbush Funeral Home of Norton is serving the Baker family.