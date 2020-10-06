Lieutenant Commander (retired) Ira Dee “RD” Lane, 98, passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, October 4, 2020, in Fairfax, VA.
Ira was born in Kingsport, TN on February 14, 1922, and graduated from Dobyns-Bennett High School in 1940. During his junior and senior year he fought on the school boxing team, winning two Golden Gloves awards. Ira continued boxing after high school, winning another four Golden Gloves tournaments for his weight class and also won Most Outstanding Boxer award in the 1942 Golden Gloves Tournament.
Ira enlisted in the United States Navy in 1942, during WWII, he flew the fighter plane, Hellcat, off the aircraft carrier, USS Wasp, in the South Pacific. Then during the Korean War, he flew helicopters behind enemy lines to rescue American pilots that had been shot down.
During his military career, he received many honors and recognitions including two Air Medals, the Presidential Unit Citation and the WWII Victory Medal. He was stationed in places such as Korea, Iceland, Alaska, California and Maryland. Mr. Lane retired from the Navy in July 1968, he served his country proudly for 26 years.
He went to work for the United States Postal Service and retired in 1985.
Ira enjoyed sports, particularly his beloved Yankees. He loved to follow the stock market every morning and was the go to guy for advice on investments. Most of all, Ira loved his family.
Ira was preceded in death by his parents, Homer and Ona Lane; his wife of 61 years, Grace Osborne Lane; infant son, Danny Dee; grandson, Robert Dee; and brothers, Boyd, Howard, H. G. and Millard Lane.
Ira leaves behind his four daughters, Mary Ann Lane of Fairfax, VA, Susan Marilley (Jim) of Huntington Beach, CA, Carol Miller of Fairfax, VA, and Deanna Lane of Johnson City, TN; two sons, Boyd Lane of Fairfax, VA and Ned Lane (Tracy) of Ashburn, VA; seven grandchildren, Katie Marilley, Julie Miller, Rachel, Joe and Rebecca Stinnett, Chris and Shannon Lane; three great grandchildren, Angelynn, Ayden and Aeric Miller; many nieces and nephews.
Ira touched the lives of many with his sense of loyalty, sense of humor and moral character. All who were blessed to know him and to have him in their lives will miss him.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm Friday, October 9, 2020, in the J. Wayne Hamilton Memorial Chapel of Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services.
A Funeral Service will follow in the chapel at 7:00 pm with Dr. Phil Hoskins officiating.
Military Graveside Rites will be conducted at 11:00 am Saturday, October 10, 2020, at Oak Hill Memorial Park in Section A by American Legion Post #3 and Post #265. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Those wishing to attend the Graveside Service are asked to meet at the gravesite at 10:45am.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Mr. Lane’s honor to the Wounded Warrior Project at www.woundedwarriorproject.org
