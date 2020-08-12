Lia Marie (Coward) Brown, age 48, went home to be with our Lord on August 5, 2020 after a brief illness. Lia was born in Stoughton, Mass. to Helen (Coward) Howard and the late James Robert Grant, she is also preceded in death by her brother, Thomas ‘Buddha’ Henry, and sister Myneisha Yolanda Coward-Smith, stepfather Leon Howard and grandparents Clyde Henry and Ruth Marcelle Coward.
She attended the Brockton Public Schools, and graduated from South Eastern Vocational High School. She received her degree in Early Childhood Education from Cleveland State College in Tennessee.
She was an active member at Greater Life Church of Kingsport, Tennessee, and was a parent representative for the New Vision Youth. Lia loved cooking and caring for her children, family, and friends.
Lia leaves behind to cherish her memories her husband James (Jamie) and her children William, James, Thomas, Tyrone, Tavarus, Eric and Daniel; her godchild Antwan Jones. As well as her mother Helen, two granddaughters, Leigha and Laylah, her siblings James Robert (Bobby), Tyrone and his wife Joanne, Charles Robert (Chuckie), and Vincent Howard, and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews, family and friends.
A walk through visitation will be held from 1:00 – 5:00 p.m. on Friday, August 14, 2020 at M.D. Dotson & Sons Funeral Home – Athens, with the receiving friends during that time from1:00 to 3:00 p.m.
The body will lie in-state from 12:00 noon until 1:00 p.m. Saturday at Greater Life of Kingsport, TN. with a walk through visitation there.
Funeral services will follow at 1:00 p.m. Greater Life Church with Pastor Barry D. Braan Jr. officiating. Homegoing services for Lia Marie Coward-Brown entrusted to M.D. Dotson & Sons Funeral Home & Cremation Service – Athens, TN.
M.D. Dotson & Sons Funeral Home will continue to be in compliance with COVID-19, masks are required, and we will monitor for social distancing.