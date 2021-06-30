SURGOINSVILLE - Lewis “Louie” Gatewood, 86, of Surgoinsville passed away on Monday, June 28, 2021 at his home.
The family will receive friends from 5pm to 7pm on Thursday, July 1, 2021 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home in Church Hill. A funeral service will follow with Pastor Neal Drinnon officiating.
A graveside service will be conducted at 10am on Friday, July 2, 2021 at the Carters Valley Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Jam Up Gatewood, Billy Gatewood, Joe Elsea, Kaleb Freshour, Tim Drinnon, and Roger Weston. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 9:50am.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to his granddaughter Trisha Freshour and the rest of his family for their loving care.
