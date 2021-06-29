SURGOINSVILLE - Lewis “Louie” Gatewood, 86, of Surgoinsville passed away on Monday, June 28, 2021 at his home. He was born in Surgoinsville, TN to the late Charlie and Elsie Mowdy Gatewood. Louie retired from Metropolitan Park in Ohio after over 30 years of service. He was a loving father, grandfather, and friend who will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Evelyn Marie Gatewood; sisters, Bernice Novella Burton, Gladys Freeman, and Mattie “Tom” Kersey; brothers, Garnie, Dewie, James, and Charles Gatewood Jr.
Survivors include his daughters, Christine Gatewood, and Wanda Ayers and husband Bryan; grandchildren, Brandi Tipton and husband Jason, Trisha Freshour, Kaleb Freshour and wife Megan, and Kyle Ayers; great-grandchildren, Katelynn Crawford and husband Christian, Talaiyah Freshour, Jack Freshour, and Jameson Freshour; great-great grandchild Emmett Crawford; sister, Bonnie Derrick; along with a host of friends and extended family.
The family will receive friends from 5pm to 7pm on Thursday, July 1, 2021 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home in Church Hill. A funeral service will follow with Pastor Neal Drinnon officiating.
A graveside service will be conducted at 10am on Friday, July 2, 2021 at the Carters Valley Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Jam Up Gatewood, Billy Gatewood, Joe Elsea, Kaleb Freshour, Tim Drinnon, and Roger Weston. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 9:50am.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to his granddaughter Trisha Freshour and the rest of his family for their loving care.
To express condolences to the family please visit our website at www.cartertrent.com.
Carter-Trent Funeral Home in Church Hill is serving the Gatewood family.