KINGSPORT - Lewis “Lewey” E. Crouch, Jr., 59, of Kingsport finished his journey on Earth Sunday, June 13, 2021.
The family will receive friends from 11:00 am until 1:00 pm on Friday, June 18, 2021, in the chapel of Oak Hill Funeral Home.
A Funeral Service will follow at 1:00 pm with Pastor Sam Murray and Preacher Gary Gibson officiating. Music will be provided by Cherlene Johnson.
The Funeral Service may be viewed live by visiting https://view.oneroomstreaming.com/authorise.php?k=1623795533120393
A Military Graveside Service will be conducted by The American Legion Hammond Post #3 and Gate City Post #265 at Oak Hill Memorial Park in the Garden of Hope.
Serving as Pallbearers will be fellow AEP coworkers: Skip Wilson, Mike Stevens, Mark Hartley, Brad Vance, Jeremy Roberts, Grady White, Josh Crain and Mike Pierce.
The family extends their sincere gratitude to Dr. Andrew Kramer, Terry Duncan, FNP, the staff of Holston Valley Medical Center, especially ICU nurses Reagan and Matt.
