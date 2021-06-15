KINGSPORT - Lewis “Lewey” E. Crouch, Jr., 59, of Kingsport finished his journey on Earth Sunday, June 13, 2021.
Lewey was born on September 19, 1961, at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina to Lewis and Florence Crouch.
He was a graduate of Pocahontas High School, Class of 1979, where he received an award for most talented in music.
Lewey was a member of the Army National Guard and a 38-year member of Pocahontas, Virginia Masonic Lodge #240. He started his career 41 years ago at AEP in Bluefield, WV as a station worker, which later lead him to Kingsport.
At the age of 4, Lewey would say, “teach me to sing, mom.” Florence took it literally and began developing his lifelong love of music. He played several instruments, piano being his favorite. Lewey’s favorite song to sing was, “I Wouldn’t Take Nothing for My Journey Now.”
In 1995, Lewey gave his heart to the Lord. He was a member of Freedom Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church, where he volunteered in the Homeless Ministry for several years. Lewey had also served as a deacon at Christian Bend Missionary Baptist Church.
Lewey was an avid fisherman, where he spent countless hours on Boone Lake. He was always working on a project that required many trips to Home Depot… that he never seemed to finish.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Margaret Janey Boone; and his paternal grandmother, Virginia Katherine Crouch Brown.
Those left to cherish Lewey’s memory are his loving wife of 33 years, Carol Crouch; children, Tabitha and Brandon Crouch; grandchildren, Adam and Alec Crouch; parents, Lewis and Florence Crouch; sister, Lisa Crouch; brother, Gary Short (Amy); several nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends.
The family will receive friends from 11:00 am until 1:00 pm on Friday, June 18, 2021, in the chapel of Oak Hill Funeral Home.
A Funeral Service will follow at 1:00 pm with Pastor Sam Murray and Preacher Gary Gibson officiating. Music will be provided by Cherlene Johnson.
The Funeral Service may be viewed live by visiting https://view.oneroomstreaming.com/authorise.php?k=1623795533120393
A Military Graveside Service will be conducted by The American Legion Hammond Post #3 and Gate City Post #265 at Oak Hill Memorial Park in the Garden of Hope.
Serving as Pallbearers will be fellow AEP coworkers: Skip Wilson, Mike Stevens, Mark Hartley, Brad Vance, Jeremy Roberts, Grady White, Josh Crain and Mike Pierce.
The family extends their sincere gratitude to Dr. Andrew Kramer, Terry Duncan, FNP, the staff of Holston Valley Medical Center, especially ICU nurses Reagan and Matt.
