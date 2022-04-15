GATE CITY, VA – Lewis Kenny Tipton, 78, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, April 13, 2022 at his home.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 pm Friday, April 15, 2022 at Scott County Funeral Home, Weber City, VA.
Graveside services will be conducted at 1:00 pm Saturday, April 16, 2022 at Tipton-Davidson Cemetery, Bellamy Tipton Rd, Gate City, VA with his grandson Jacob Lockhart providing words of comfort. Music will be provided by Dan Moneyhun. Family and friends planning to attend the service, please assemble at the cemetery at 12:50 pm.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
