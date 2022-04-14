GATE CITY, VA – Lewis Kenny Tipton, 78, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, April 13, 2022 at his home.
He was born on July 31, 1943 in Gate City, VA, a son of the late Charlie and Nell (Spivey) Tipton. Kenny had worked at Hillard Sheet and Metal and Holston Defense. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army Reserves and the National Guard Bridge Specialist.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his first wife, Mary Sue (Casteel) Tipton; daughters, Cassandra McDavid and Kimberly Tipton; son-in-law, James Alan Shelton.
Surviving are his loving wife of 42 years, Jackie Tipton; daughters, Greta Shelton and Melinda Lockhart and husband Gilbert; sons, Marvin Tipton and Kenny Wayne Tipton and wife Angela; grandchildren, Shanda Brooks, Stephanie Guy, Sierra McDavid, Rebekah Lockhart, Jacob Lockhart, Kody Tipton and Brittany Bolce; great-grandchildren, Greenlee, Gabe, Harlen and Korben; sister-in-law, Jill Cleek; brother-in-law, Denny Hensley.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 pm Friday, April 15, 2022 at Scott County Funeral Home, Weber City, VA.
Graveside services will be conducted at 1:00 pm Saturday, April 16, 2022 at Tipton-Davidson Cemetery, Bellamy Tipton Rd, Gate City, VA with his grandson Jacob Lockhart providing words of comfort. Music will be provided by Dan Moneyhun. Family and friends planning to attend the service, please assemble at the cemetery at 12:50 pm.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
To express condolences to the family, please visit our website www.scottcountyfuneralhome.com
Carter-Trent/Scott County Funeral Home, Weber City, VA is serving the family.