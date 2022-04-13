GATE CITY, VA -- Lewis Kenny Tipton, 78, entered into rest on Wednesday, April 13, 2022 at his home.
Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Carter-Trent/Scott County Funeral Home, Weber City, VA.
Updated: April 13, 2022 @ 4:32 pm
