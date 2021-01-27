GATE CITY, VA - Lewis K. Gibson, 79, went to be with the Lord unexpectedly on Monday, January 25, 2021. He was born in Lee County, VA on March 20, 1941, the son of the late Raymond Ellis Gibson. Mr. Gibson was a U.S. Army veteran and retired lumber yard foreman. He was of the Christian faith and enjoyed traveling to Southern Gospel music concerts. Also, he was an avid collector of many things especially coins.
Mr. Gibson is survived by his sons, Bobby J. Gibson and girlfriend Christy Castle; Kyle Wesley Gibson and wife Pam; grandchildren, Lorie Baker and husband Roger, Tiffani Gibson; great granddaughter, Emma Baker; and Aunt Betty.
Graveside services will be Friday, January 29, 2021, at 12:00 PM noon at Lee Memorial Gardens in Pennington Gap, VA with Pastor Roger Herron officiating. Dustin Weller, Zachary Weller, Roger Baker, Chris Vaughn, Evan Arrington and Jason Hensley will serve as pallbearers. For those attending, please meet at the cemetery by 11:50 AM.
Everyone is asked to please wear a face covering.
