CHURCH HILL - Lewis Edward Tunnell, age 80, of Church Hill, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at Asbury Place in Kingsport following a courageous battle with Parkinson’s Disease. Lewis was a 1960 graduate of Church Hill High School and attended East Tennessee State University. During high school he played football and baseball and following his school years he played semi-pro baseball with the Church Hill Merchants. Lewis was proud to have served in the United States Army Reserves with the 844th Engineers and the 639th Transportation. He was a retiree of Eastman Chemical Company with 38 years of service. Lewis attended First Baptist Church of Church Hill. In his leisure time, he enjoyed all sports, especially golf; and also took great pride in gardening and sharing with others. He was an avid University of Tennessee Volunteers Athletics fan. Most of all, Lewis was a very loving, kind and generous man, who will be greatly missed by all who love him.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Burrell and Beulah Bailey Tunnell; 3 brothers, James, Norman and Ralph Tunnell; sister, Georgia Tunnell Parker; son-in-law, Michael Baker; sisters-in-law, Betty and Jane Tunnell; and brothers-in-law, Lloyd Parker, Harold Robertson, James Daugherty and Johnny Davis.
He is survived by his loving wife of 57+ years, Joyce Davis Tunnell; 2 daughters, Amy Baker and Susan Parks (Kermit); 4 grandchildren, Joshua Baker, Kris Baker, Andrew Parks and Rachel Parks; great-granddaughter, Aurora Baker; twin sister, Lois Robertson; sister, Mabel Daugherty; sister-in-law, Barbara Tunnell Behr (Jim); brother-in-law, Larry Davis (Debbie); special golfing buddies, Larry Moore, Gary Stout and Wayne Richards; childhood friends, Leon Jackson and H.S. Bellamy; several nieces, nephews and a host of extended family and friends.
The family will receive friends from 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm on Monday, June 27, 2022 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home in Church Hill. Funeral services will begin at 2:00 pm in the chapel, with Pastor Gary Gerhardt officiating. Interment will follow at Church Hill Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Amedisys Foundation at 3854 American Way, Suite A, Baton Rouge, LA 70816; https://www.amedisys.com/about/foundation/ or the Gideon’s International at https://gideons.org/donate.
The family would like to thank Asbury Place of Kingsport and Amedisys Hospice for their continued love and support for Lewis.
