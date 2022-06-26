CHURCH HILL - Lewis Edward Tunnell, age 80, of Church Hill, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at Asbury Place in Kingsport following a courageous battle with Parkinson’s Disease.
The family will receive friends from 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm on Monday, June 27, 2022 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home in Church Hill. Funeral services will begin at 2:00 pm in the chapel. Interment will follow at Church Hill Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Amedisys Foundation at 3854 American Way, Suite A, Baton Rouge, LA 70816; https://www.amedisys.com/about/foundation/ or the Gideon’s International at https://gideons.org/donate.
The family would like to thank Asbury Place of Kingsport and Amedisys Hospice for their continued love and support for Lewis.
