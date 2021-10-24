JONESVILLE, VA - Lewis Edward Moore, 63, of Jonesville, VA, passed away on Friday, October 22, 2021 at Bristol Regional Medical Center.
Lewis was born to Palmer and Rosalee Moore on December 29, 1957. He was a graduate of Jonesville High School Class of 1976, attended the University of Tennessee, and was employed by Verizon Telephone, retiring after 30 years of service. Lewis was an active member of his community and was a founding member of the Jonesville Rescue Squad, a member of the Jonesville Fire Department, and was owner/operator of JBL Broadcasting in Jonesville where he was the longtime voice of the Thomas Walker Pioneers on WJNV. Lewis was an avid TWHS sports fan and enjoyed covering all things Thomas Walker on the radio. His favorite times were spent with his children and watching Tennessee football.
In addition to his parents, Lewis was preceded in death by his uncles Grover, Billy and Pete Moore, Hubert, Grover, and George Nelson his aunts Golden Moore, Lois Moore, Ocie Cope, Wanda Garrett, and Jean Standifer, and his father-in-law, Bobby Lee.
Lewis and his beloved wife of 39 years, Regina Lee Moore, built a life that included their three children, Jessica Renee of Jonesville, Brittany Nicole of Piney Flats, Tennessee, and Lewis Edward of Alexandria, Virginia. He is further survived by his uncles Jim (Teresa) Moore, Bobby (Patsy) Moore, Jerry Garrett and Kenny Nelson and aunts Lucy Leonard, Jean Nickodam, Nina Moore, and Mary Moore and a special cousin, Bobby (Wanda) Ellis. His in-laws, Darrell and Joyce Snodgrass and sister-in-laws, Kimberly Lee, Sonya Lee Welch, and Shannon Pillion also survive Lewis. And a host of nieces, nephew, and cousins.
Bobby Ellis, Bobby Moore, Tim Nickodam, Mike Moore, Mike Twigg, and Ty Harber will carry Lewis to his final resting place.
Lewis will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by all.
Visitation for the family of Lewis Moore will be held from 6 until 8:00 p.m. on Monday, October 25, at Robinette Funeral Home in Jonesville. Funeral services will begin at 8:00 p.m. with George Flanary and Tim Long officiating. Burial will take place at 11:00 am on Tuesday, October 26, at Ewing-McClure Cemetery. Everyone is asked to meet at the funeral home by 10:30 a.m. to travel in procession to the cemetery.
Robinette Funeral Home of Jonesville is in charge of the arrangements.