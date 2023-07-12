MEMPHIS – Lester Lea Caldwell, 91, passed away on Saturday, July 8, 2023, following a brief illness.
Lester was born in Hawkins County, TN to his parents, Kelly, and Maude Caldwell. He was a veteran of the Unites States Airforce, and he attended the University of Tennessee where he graduated with his pharmacy degree in 1960. He was very proud to say at the time he graduated he had the highest GPA ever attained in the pharmacy program. Starting out as an intern, then employee at Speedway Drug Store in Memphis Tennessee, he eventually became the owner and retired after many years of dedicated service to his customers and community. After retiring he pursued his lifetime desire to travel and took many beautiful pictures along the way. He traveled to 27 foreign countries, all 50 states, including Alaska, and their capitals.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Mrs. Nancy Caldwell; and his siblings, Beatrice, Chester, Tyson, and Jerry Caldwell.
Lester is survived by his children, Mrs. Kim Hardaway (Joe), Bartlett, TN, Mr. Gary Caldwell (Joanie), Rutledge, TN, and Mr. David Caldwell, Seattle, WA; stepdaughter, Mrs. Marion Causey, AZ; stepson, Mr. Preston Rogers (Dr. Anna Fong), Germantown, TN; siblings, Mr. Conner Caldwell, Kingsport, TN, and Mrs. Audrey Hansard (Hobart), Kingsport, TN; best friend, traveling companion, and fellow nature and flower lover, Mrs. Shirley Torrance, Saline, MI; as well as several grandchildren, extended family members, and many dear friends.
A visitation will be held from 1:00 – 2:00 PM on Thursday, July 13, 2023, at Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home in Church Hill. The funeral service will follow in the funeral home chapel. Military honors will be conducted by the American Legion Hammond Post #3/265 following the funeral service at Christian Bend Cemetery in the Goshen Valley Community of Hawkins County.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Christian Bend Cemetery Fund, 1523 Christian Bend Road, Rogersville, TN 37857 or a memorial of your choice.