MEMPHIS – Lester Lea Caldwell, 91, passed away on Saturday, July 8, 2023, following a brief illness.

Lester was born in Hawkins County, TN to his parents, Kelly, and Maude Caldwell. He was a veteran of the Unites States Airforce, and he attended the University of Tennessee where he graduated with his pharmacy degree in 1960. He was very proud to say at the time he graduated he had the highest GPA ever attained in the pharmacy program. Starting out as an intern, then employee at Speedway Drug Store in Memphis Tennessee, he eventually became the owner and retired after many years of dedicated service to his customers and community. After retiring he pursued his lifetime desire to travel and took many beautiful pictures along the way. He traveled to 27 foreign countries, all 50 states, including Alaska, and their capitals.

