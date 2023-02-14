KINGSPORT - Lester Gillenwater, 87, Kingsport, TN, passed away Friday, February 10, 2023, at his residence surrounded by his loving family.

Lester was born in Scott County, VA, on August 25, 1935, and was the son of the late Corbett Gillenwater and Maxie Gillenwater.

