KINGSPORT - Lester Gillenwater, 87, Kingsport, TN, passed away Friday, February 10, 2023, at his residence surrounded by his loving family.
Lester was born in Scott County, VA, on August 25, 1935, and was the son of the late Corbett Gillenwater and Maxie Gillenwater.
He was the best husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend anyone could ever ask for.
Lester was a member of Macedonia Freewill Baptist Church. He served in the U.S. Army and retired with 42 years of service with the City of Kingsport.
In addition to his parents, his wife, Opal Gillenwater; sister, Pauline Gillenwater; brother, Dallas Gillenwater; and grandsons, Jason Hall, Matthew Gordon, and Zachary Gillenwater preceded him in death.
Lester is survived by his daughters and son-in-law, Jensie Hall (Tommy), Kingsport, TN, and Ginger Gordon (Larry), Kingsport, TN; son and daughter-in-law, Chuck Gillenwater (Veronica), Kingsport, TN; grandchildren, Amanda Hall (Shane Manis), BreAnna Whitfield (Josh), and Luke Gillenwater of the U.S. Navy in Fort Sam Houston, TX; great-grandchildren, Dalton Manis, Gavin Manis, and Camara Hall; sisters, Kathleen Dean, and Alice Greene; brothers, B.C. Gillenwater, and Corbett Gillenwater, Jr.; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m., Thursday, February 16, 2023, at the Gate City Funeral Home. Services will be conducted at 7 p.m., in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with Rev. Todd Jennings officiating. Rev. Todd Jennings and Barbara King will provide the music.
Military Graveside services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., on Friday, February 17, 2023, by The American Legion Hammond Post #3, Kingsport, TN and Post #265, Gate City, VA, assisted by members of the Virginia Army National Guard Honors Team at the Gillenwater Cemetery, Rt. 72, Midway Community, Gate City, VA. Family and friends are asked to meet at the funeral home to go in procession to the graveside.
Dalton Manis, Gavin Manis, Luke Gillenwater, Josh Whitfield, Shane Manis, and Terry Doran will serve as pallbearers. James Hicks, Alan Lucas, and Harvey Hall will serve as honorary pallbearers.