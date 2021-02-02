DUFFIELD, VA - Lester Alva Stacy, 75 of Duffield, VA passed away on Friday, January 29 at Bristol Regional Medical Center after a period of declining health.
He was born in Clinchport, VA on June 17, 1945 to the late Henry and Virgie Light Stacy.
In addition to his parents, his wife Vivian Stacy; sisters, Edith Mae Stacy, Virginia Stacy; brother, Bill Stacy preceded him in death.
Lester was most proud of his service with the 1st Division in Vietnam, and his biggest disappointment was the lack of respect upon their return that was warranted by their service.
Lester’s survivors include, his son, Jeff Stacy; daughters, Pati Keaton, Pam Taylor; sons Jim Taylor, Richard Taylor; sisters, Patsy Altman, Marie Verbal, Betty Stokes; brother, O.M. Stacy; special furbaby, Princess; several grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins; along with special friends, Darla Miller, Sam Owens, and Steve Von Cannon.
The family will receive friends at Gate City Funeral Home on Wednesday, February 3, 2021 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. A funeral service will be conducted in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home at 7:00 p.m. with Evangelist Mitch Roberts officiating.
A graveside service will be conducted on Thursday, February 4, 2021 at 12 noon at Goode Cemetery in Duffield, VA. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Steve Von Cannon and Glen Weddle are honorary pallbearers. James Cruthers will play the bagpipes.
For those wishing to attend the graveside service, please arrive at the cemetery by 11:45 a.m. on Thursday.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, all visitors are asked to wear a face covering and adhere to the social distancing guidelines.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Gate City Funeral Home to assist with funeral expenses.
