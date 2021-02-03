DUFFIELD, VA - Lester Alva Stacy, 75 of Duffield, VA passed away on Friday, January 29 at Bristol Regional Medical Center after a period of declining health.
The family will receive friends at Gate City Funeral Home on Wednesday, February 3, 2021 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. A funeral service will be conducted in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home at 7:00 p.m. with Evangelist Mitch Roberts officiating.
A graveside service will be conducted on Thursday, February 4, 2021 at 12 noon at Goode Cemetery in Duffield, VA. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Steve Von Cannon and Glen Weddle are honorary pallbearers. James Cruthers will play the bagpipes.
For those wishing to attend the graveside service, please arrive at the cemetery by 11:45 a.m. on Thursday.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, all visitors are asked to wear a face covering and adhere to the social distancing guidelines.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Gate City Funeral Home to assist with funeral expenses.
