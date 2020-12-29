GATE CITY, VA - Lessie Arnold Carico, 87, of Gate City, VA entered his Heavenly home on Sunday, December 27, 2020 with his family by his side.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four brothers and three sisters, and a great grandson, Camden Reece Walters.
He was a proud veteran of the United States Army and retired from VDOT after 34 years of service.
Survivors include his loving wife of 65 years, Edna; daughters, Darlene Walters and husband, Gary, Sherry Bartlett and husband, Larry; grandsons; Stacy Walters and wife, Krystal, Cody Bartlett, Greg Bartlett and wife, Amy, and a bonus grandson, Josh Winston, all of Gate City, VA; along with several nieces and nephews.
Due to COVID, Graveside services only with masks and social distancing guidelines will be conducted at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at Holston View Cemetery, Weber City, VA with Pastor Jeff DeBoard and Lennis France officiating. Riley Boy will provide the music.
Gary Walters, Larry Bartlett, Stacy Walters, Cody Bartlett, Josh Winston, Bud Owens, Greg Rhoton, and Riley Boy will serve as pallbearers. Greg Bartlett will serve as an honorary pallbearer.
Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at Holston View at 1:45 p.m., Wednesday.
An online guest register is available for the Carico family at www.gatecityfunerals.com.
Gate City Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Lessie Arnold Carico.