Leslie Edward Burke, born April 15, 1943, died Sunday, March 28, 2021, at Holston Valley Medical Center surrounded by his loving family.
Les was truly a person who was loved and who made an impact on everyone who met him. He never met a stranger and will be greatly missed.
He was a long time member of Morrison City Christian Church.
After many years of employment, Les retired from Holston Defense.
He was a 1963 graduate of Abingdon High School where he was an outstanding athlete in track and football. He was the Virginia state shotput champion in 1962 and 1963.
Les was preceded in death by his parents, Carrie and Paul Burke; brothers, Vernie, Garland, Melvin, Gene and J.C. Burke; sister, Elsie Thomas.
Those left to cherish his memory are his loving and devoted wife, Phyllis Bledsoe Burke; son, Timothy Edward Burke; granddaughter, Brittany Elizabeth Burke; great-grandchildren, Skylar, Aeris and Slade; sister, Marie McGlamery and husband, Tom; brothers, Sam Burke and wife, Jewel, Ronnie Burke and wife, Fonda.
A visitation will be held Wednesday, March 31, 2021, from 5:00-7:00 pm in the chapel of Oak Hill Funeral Home.
The Funeral Service will be conducted at 2:00 pm Thursday, April 1, 2021, in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Bob Underwood and Rev. Jerry Williams officiating.
The funeral service may be viewed live by visiting:
https://view.oneroomstreaming.com/authorise.php?k=1617052507108183
Burial will follow in Oak Hill Memorial Park. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, Morrison City Christian Church or a local animal shelter.
The family requests those attending the visitation and services to wear a facial covering and practice social distancing.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.oakhillfh.com
The care of Leslie Edward Burke and his family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.